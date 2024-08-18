Stanley Leshabane shows no remorse for hit on his wife

- Advertisement -

Disgraced Limpopo businessman Stanley Leshabane and his co-accused were handed two life sentences for the double murders of his estranged wife and her business ally.

Leshabane was found guilty of hiring four contract killers to murder Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane and Tebogo Mphuti.

Delivering judgment in the Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane on Friday, Judge Geriet Muller emphasised the brutality in which the victims were murdered.

During the incident on October 10 2020 in the Polokwane industrial site, the two women were sprayed with a hail of bullets, killing them instantly.

The hitman, Ndondo Buthelezi, was handed an additional three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It emerged during cross-examination that Leshabane hired Buthelezi, John Zulu, Bhekumuzi Phiyose, and Thembelani Dlamini to execute the killing.

Zulu died last year while in custody.

Leshabane confirmed he paid the hitmen R5 000 to follow his wife to Polokwane on her business trip and further promised to pay them R60 000 once the job was completed.

However, on Thursday during mitigation, despite compelling evidence, Leshabane stunned the packed courtroom when he said he felt no remorse because he had no role in the gruesome assassination of the two women.

Leshabane said even though he had marital problems, he never felt the urge to end his wife’s life.

“I cannot feel remorseful for a crime I have no knowledge of. I feel pity for the death of the mother of my children but I was not involved in the crime,” said Leshabane.

Muller said the killing of a human being was a serious offence and those found guilty of such a crime deserved a harsher sentence. “The sentence should serve as a deterrent for would-be murderers. I am handing over two life sentences to these men because they are a menace to society. As for their mitigation circumstances, citing poor health, the matter will be dealt with by the correctional services.

“Their murderous actions have robbed innocent children of their mothers and some villagers in Ga-Matlala have been deprived of a community builder as Mabusela-Leshabane was planning to build them a library.

“I am particularly concerned that none of them is remorseful and that their actions were motivated by greed.”

Leshabane’s stepson, Ketetsi Leshabane confirmed there were marital problems that forced his stepfather to leave their Midrand house.

“I really cannot fathom why my father is unable to own up to his wrongdoing. It is so hard for me that I have to explain this to my younger siblings.

“We are relieved now that the wrath of the law has taken its course,” he said.

“My mother’s death has left a huge vacuum in many ways.

“For me and my teenage siblings, it is hard to bear. My younger sister and brother suffered from post-traumatic stress following this brutality.”

State prosecutor George Sekhukhune lamented the prevalence of contract killings, which he said were escalating in Limpopo.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The sentencing rested largely on the evidence contained in the cellphone communication, car tracking and possession of illegal firearms.”

