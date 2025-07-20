Star initiate, ex Premier Stan Mathabatha skips graduation ceremony

The no-show of star initiate at the graduation ceremony broke the hearts of many who’d looked forward to witnessing his coming-of-age.

Community members residing in and around the Ga-Mphahlele area, located outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo’s Capricorn District, have voiced their disillusionment regarding the absence of former Limpopo Premier Stan Chupu Mathabatha. He was anticipated to be present among over 600 graduates from Koma ya Mathabatha (Mathabatha’s Initiation School) in Tjiane village.

Numerous individuals who had eagerly awaited the appearance of Mathabatha, the ANC’s Limpopo chairperson, at this significant event were left disheartened by his non-appearance. Mathabatha, who currently holds the position of Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, had secured his place in the initiation school two weeks ago. He was subsequently joined by his fellow parliamentarian, Stanley Ramaila, as they embarked on this transformative rite of passage that signifies the transition into manhood within their community.

Absence not explained

There were some mixed reactions regarding Mathabatha’s absence, with one member of the community, a 54-year-old, saying: “I came here to extend my congratulations to Mr. Chupu Mathabatha and to warmly welcome him, along with the other initiates, upon their return from the initiation process. However, we have been informed of his absence, and no one seems willing to explain the reasons for it.”

Another man, (40) remarked, “We have heard that he received preferential treatment during the initiation process, but it was anticipated that he would be among the other initiates today. Tradition dictates that they must disembark to their respective homes from one location. However, I suppose there exists a legitimate reason for his absence.”

Said another man of 66: “While we acknowledge that he is meant to be among these other initiates here, we must also recognise that when individuals attend the same initiation school in the same year, they invariably refer to one another as Wa Mphato. This nomenclature implies a certain camaraderie akin to that of peers of similar age. Consequently, for the sake of his reputation, he may have chosen to refrain from mingling with these initiates, the majority of whom are significantly younger.”

Apart from Mathabatha and Ramaila, aged 68 and 64 respectively, Koma ya Ga-Mathabatha also included a 59-year-old gentleman who participated in this transformative rite of passage into manhood.

Initiation schools abound

Some proprietors of initiation schools in Bolobedu, situated outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District, where Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII suspended this year’s proceedings, seized the opportunity to relocate their institutions to other areas beyond Bolobedu. One such establishment, operated by Tswale tribal authority, which is predominantly attended by very young boys, conducted their graduation ceremony on July 18, Mandela Day.

In Limpopo, over 25,000 initiates have been registered this year from a total of 530 initiation schools approved by the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), which has confirmed the rejection of 39 applications due to non-compliance. Of the 530 institutions, 322 are designated for males, while the remaining 208 cater to females.

The province has reported two fatalities this year, a situation that MEC for CoGHSTA, Basikopo Makamu, described as regrettable.

“We did not anticipate such tragic news regarding these initiation schools, as one death is indeed one too many,” expressed Makamu.

