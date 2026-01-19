State allowed to grill defence witness over statement implicating accused

The Pretoria High Court on Monday ruled that the state may cross-examine a key defence witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on a prior statement in which he implicates one of the accused, with the grilling set to continue on Tuesday.

The long-running trial, now nearing 12 years since Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014, resumed with the defence continuing to present its case.

Five men stand trial for Meyiwa’s murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that the state is entitled to question defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu on a statement he previously signed, in which he implicates Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused.

“The state is entitled to cross-examine the witness on the previous inconsistent statement,” Mokgoatlheng ruled.

Zungu, a central defence witness, distanced himself from the statement and denied its contents, claiming it was obtained through police assault and intimidation.

Earlier in the trial, state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu testified that the accused gathered at the Basotho Hostel in the bedroom of a man known as “Gwabini” shortly before murdering Meyiwa. After the shooting, the men returned to the room.

Sifiso Gwabini Zungu, who is related to the constable, dismissed that version as “pure lies”.

Assault allegations described as serious

The defence objected to the state’s line of questioning, arguing that the statement could not be relied upon because it was allegedly extracted through assault.

However, the court rejected the objection and allowed the cross-examination to proceed.

Mokgoatlheng described the assault allegations as serious and indicated that police officers who were present during Zungu’s questioning could be called to testify and explain what transpired.

During his testimony, Zungu was accused of contradicting himself on several issues.

He initially testified that R2 000 was taken by the police for his release in Vosloorus court, but on Monday, he told the court it was R3 000.

He also first claimed that he did not disembark from a police van before later stating that he was taken into the court’s holding cells.

State prosecutor Adv. George Baloyi told the court that Zungu “changes versions as he goes”, arguing that this demonstrated his willingness to distance himself from a statement he had previously made.

The cross-examination of Zungu is expected to continue on Tuesday.

