State calls emergency meeting after 20 Eastern Cape initiates die

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will today lead an emergency ministerial meeting in the Eastern Cape, amid a high number of initiates who have died in the province.

Hlabisa’s emergency visit follows 20 initiates losing their lives at various initiation schools.

“These deaths sent shockwaves across the country as confirmation of the unfortunate passing of initiates was publicised.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that these late initiates are human beings with loved ones. They also have the right to life like all of us. To this effect, it cannot be business as usual,” a statement read.

Cultural practice being botched

The department said it was committed to ensuring that this longstanding cultural practice was performed safely. The plan is to restore its dignity.

Ulwaluko or traditional male circumcision, is an age-old rite of passage that marks the transition from boyhood to manhood in Xhosa culture.

The ritual is performed to instil social and moral values. To also produce men who are responsible, hard-working, and honest.

“We know that this has been practiced for generations without the challenges we have seen recently.

“The visit of the minister also confirms that culture does not kill. But it is those who are not following the norms and standards as contained within the Initiation Act. They drag down the reputation of this cultural tradition.”

Amathole District Municipality

Hlabisa will visit the Amathole District Municipality. The region has experienced one of the highest numbers of initiation-related deaths.

During the visit, Hlabisa will meet the provincial and local government officials. e will also meet the district initiation forum, provincial initiation committees and the broader communities.

The department acknowledged that the passing of the young men had left their families devastated.

“Therefore, this mass devastation caused by the passing of 20 initiates impacts and affects the whole nation. It is tantamount to a disaster.

Drastic measures

“We have lost lives. Therefore, we cannot go on as if it is business as usual. Something drastic must happen to protect our youth who undertake this important cultural and traditional journey.”

Additionally, the minister has appealed for collective efforts to safeguard this ancient cultural practice from abuse, exploitation and possible extinction.

SAnews.gov.za

