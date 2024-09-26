State departments on standby ahead of another predicted snowfall

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has announced that highly efficient and dedicated teams are on standby with an expected drop in temperatures later this week, and a possibility of snow.

While the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has not issued an official weather warning, it predicts the possibility of snow over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape from September 29. This will spread into the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal by September 30.

All stakeholder entities on high alert

At a media briefing on Thursday, KZN MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma explained the situation. He said all stakeholder entities were putting together a consolidated plan.

These are the Road Incident Management Systems (RIMS), led by South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral). They comprise all key role players on the national, provincial, and municipal road networks.

“They are identifying areas where joint operations and coordination will be established. And will cover all notorious roads and areas identified from past experiences.

“The department’s Road Traffic Inspectorate is establishing a satellite centre on top of Van Reenen’s Pass. This is to ensure quick action and road closure to mitigate against people getting trapped in the snow,” the MEC said.

Satellite centre

This satellite centre will start operating on Saturday afternoon and operate on a 12-hour shift.

Traffic law enforcement officials are already involved in the coordination of possible road closures and observation of major routes in consultation with the N3 Toll Concession.

“The focus is on the N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll and R617 between Kokstad and Underber. Also N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi River, and others. We wish to indicate that the team will also be responsible for escorting trucks and vehicles. This to ensure that there is no congestion on the road.

“However, members of the public and motorists are urged to reschedule or postpone their journeys. This is in anticipation of any eventuality. Prevention is better than cure.

“Motor graders are currently being sharpened to respond with… urgency. This is order to remove any snow before accumulating on the road. More than 10 graders will be stationed in identified routes to ensure that our response is faster,” the MEC said.

The province has 21 graders, which will be on standby as part of strengthening prevention/l. measures.

Snowfall predicted in KZN

“On Wednesday, we interacted with SAWS. They informed us that KwaZulu-Natal will be affected by snowfall from Monday into Tuesday. The areas that are expected to be affected include Ladysmith, Underberg, Drakensberg, as well as Giant Castle. Also other high-ground areas.

“In addition, they emphasised that, in all likelihood, snowfall will stop on Tuesday. But it will be followed by rainfall in various parts of the province. Including Durban and other coastline areas,” Duma said.

The MEC said the provincial government has started engaging with key stakeholders. This is to ensure that everyone works together to avoid any crisis. To also ensure the safety of road users.

“We have continuous engagements with road freight industry stakeholders. These are operators, trucking companies and companies that are managing and supplying drivers.

“The South African National Taxi Council and bus councils, bus and truck associations are key stakeholders. This is as we strengthen our road safety measures. We do not want to leave out port operators and the entire value chain of fast-moving consumer goods.”

Major road users roped in on the plans

The provincial government has assigned engineers in consultation with Sanral. They will look at the impact of the recent heavy snowfall on the road infrastructure.

“The truck congestion on N3 last weekend compels us to intensify our plans. These are aimed at modernisation and development of rail transport — both freight and passenger.

“Working with the Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, we believe that we [need to] deploy wagons. This in order to move cargo from road to rail, with a specific focus on certain goods, such as coal. The minister is collaborating with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and other main role players.

“In addition, we want to improve rail services in the province so that it could serve as the backbone of public transport. While at the same time recognising the huge challenges facing commuter rail services in KZN and throughout the country,” he said.

