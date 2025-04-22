State extends contracts of elderly staff, but axe to drop in winter

The national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has announced a four-month extension for community work programme (CWP) participants above the age of 60, but they will be completely kicked out of the system at the end of July.

This is as the department led by Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is restructuring the programme, which provides a job safety net for unemployed people of working age and bridges opportunities for unemployed youth and others who are actively looking for employment opportunities.

The kicking out of those above the age of 60 is contained in a circular dated March 31, which Sunday World has seen.

Previously, the programme was to be totally scrapped due to lack of funds, but after an outcry, it was restored.

Last payment on August 25

Later, Hlabisa announced that the contracts would be extended. Now the memo, which was signed by Mbulelo Tshangana, the director-general, reveals that those above 60 would exit the system and their contracts would not be renewed any further.

“The contracts for participants that are 60 years and above are extended by a period of four [four] months [April 1–July 31] and will not be renewed further.

“The last payment will therefore be on 25 August 2025. All participants reaching an age of 60 years will be automatically exited from the programme as of 01 August 2025 going forward in compliance with CWP Implementation Policy,” reads the circular.

According to the same circular, which was also sent to municipalities across the country, contracts for site, district, and provincial staff and financial administrators have been extended by two months (April 1–May 31) with the same remuneration and working conditions.

Participants’ contracts were also extended by two months, from April 1 to May 31, with the same terms and conditions as stipulated in the initial agreement signed between themselves and the department.

Renewal subject to strict checks

The department said the latter categories of participants will be recontracted for a full financial year after conducting full verification in all provinces.

The renewal would be subject to strict checks on whether or not the participants are having work elsewhere.

“All participants are requested to visit their banks and request [three] three-month bank statements in preparation for oncoming participant verification. The deadline to obtain the bank statements is 30 April 2025.

“All participants must disclose, during verification, other work they are contracted to by indicating employment terms, i.e., days contracted for, persal number, employee number, etc., and submit employment contracts and payslips to determine eligibility to participate in CWP,” the department said in the circular.

The department is yet to respond as to why it is completely kicking out all those above the age of 60.

