State hunts down chemical agent that caused deaths of Naledi kids

A probe by government authorities has found that a chemical agent is responsible for the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto. The children died two weeks ago after eating snacks allegedly contaminated with poison.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the outbreak of recent suspected food poisoning incidents is as a result of a chemical agent.

Mohale said government authorities led by the health department have resolved to identify the chemical agent as a matter of urgency.

Tracing deadly chemical agent

He said an army of 80 environmental inspectors (health inspectors) from the National Department of Health and the City of Johannesburg, joined by teams selected from the South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Agriculture and National Consumer Commission (NCC), will start their work today in Naledi to trace the chemical agent.

Mohale said in light of the recent spate of food-related sudden illnesses and deaths, especially in schools, the national structure responsible for coordinating the security of the state (Natjoints) is treating these incidents as a potential threat to the security of the country and its citizens.

He said last week Natjoints met to analyse this situation. And after careful analysis, it was recommended that all ongoing investigations involving various institutions and bodies should be coordinated by the Department of Health because, in the final analysis, whatever is happening eventually leads to ill-health or even death.

The various government institutions are the South African Police Services (SAPS), metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the Environmental Directorate of the National Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Consumer Commission.

NICD roped into the probe

“This prompted the minister of health to convene the five institutions or bodies referred to above to a meeting. The minister decided to bring a sixth institution, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“This is because a few years ago the country was bedevilled by a food-borne pathogen, which doctors had diagnosed and laboratories identified as Listeria monocytogenes. However, nobody knew what its source was. It is the NICD that mounted a country-wide search that led to the identification of the source.

“The minister thought that experience would come handy in the situation the country is faced with today. In this meeting of the six organs of state, each one of them reported extensively on what they had done and learnt and what their conclusions may be. It is common cause that outbreaks such as these may be caused by: A biological agent, a chemical agent, a physical agent.

“At the end of the careful analysis, the teams came to a conclusion that we are dealing with a chemical agent and that this must be identified as a matter of urgency,” said Mohale.

He said a plan has subsequently been hatched to mount a systemic search for the agent causing this malady.

Unleashing army of inspectors

“On 17 October 2024 the first steps of implementing the plan was triggered and will be accelerated during the course of next week. Among others, this plan entails unleashing an army of 80 environmental inspectors (Health inspectors) from the National Department of Health and the City of Johannesburg. They will be joined by teams selected from SAPS, Agriculture and National Consumer Council.

“For the whole of last week, the teams were undergoing training at the NICD and have been provided with the necessary equipment and tools and will be working under the direct supervision of the NICD. On Monday, 21 October 2024 the teams will commence their work in Naledi, Soweto,” said Mohale.

