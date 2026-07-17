State rejects xenophobia, vows humanitarian support for affected migrants

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting foreign nationals affected by recent tensions in South Africa while rejecting xenophobia, vigilantism and unlawful actions targeting migrants.

In a statement released on Friday, the IMC said migration management would continue to be guided by the Constitution, international obligations and the protection of human dignity, while also ensuring the lawful enforcement of immigration regulations.

The committee was responding to concerns raised by the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign regarding the treatment of migrants and foreign nationals, including calls for greater humanitarian assistance and clarity around repatriation processes.

The IMC said the government welcomed engagement with civil society organisations and remained committed to addressing humanitarian concerns while maintaining orderly migration management.

Government condemns vigilantism

The committee reiterated its opposition to all forms of xenophobia, intimidation, violence and vigilantism directed at foreign nationals, regardless of their immigration status.

“Government has consistently maintained that the management of immigration, deportation and repatriation falls within the exclusive responsibility of the State and not private individuals or community groups,” the statement said.

The IMC warned that anyone involved in unlawful searches, harassment, intimidation, assault or forced displacement of individuals would face legal consequences.

At the same time, the committee acknowledged concerns among South Africans regarding irregular migration and pointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Five-Point Plan on Migration Management, which focuses on strengthening border security, improving migration systems, tightening legislation and enhancing regional cooperation.

Humanitarian assistance being coordinated

The government said humanitarian considerations remained central to its migration response and outlined several interventions being implemented through the Humanitarian Welfare and Social Sectors Workstream.

These measures include access to healthcare services, medical screening, food, clean water, sanitation and emergency relief for vulnerable individuals and families.

Authorities are also providing child protection services and support for women, children and other vulnerable groups affected by displacement.

The IMC said departments were working closely with municipalities, health authorities, embassies, consulates, faith-based organisations, NGOs and international partners to coordinate assistance where needed.

The government acknowledged concerns about displaced foreign nationals living in open spaces and other unsuitable conditions but stressed that South Africa had often provided humanitarian and logistical assistance beyond what was ordinarily required under international repatriation arrangements.

Repatriation process clarified

The IMC also sought to address what it described as misinformation surrounding repatriation procedures.

According to the committee, repatriation is a voluntary process undertaken in cooperation with both the affected individual and their country of origin.

While South Africa facilitates lawful departures through identity verification, immigration compliance procedures and security screening, foreign governments and diplomatic missions remain responsible for verifying citizenship, issuing travel documents and arranging transportation.

The committee said delays in movement or departures could result from a range of administrative processes involving several stakeholders and should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment by South Africa.

African cooperation praised

The IMC thanked several African countries for working with South African authorities to facilitate the voluntary return of their citizens.

Previous repatriation processes have involved nationals from countries including Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The government described migration as a shared continental challenge that requires cooperation and partnership rather than unilateral action.

“These processes are undertaken within a spirit of African solidarity and partnership,” the committee said.

Commitment to social cohesion

The IMC said government remains committed to protecting all people within South Africa from violence and intimidation, enforcing immigration laws fairly, providing humanitarian assistance where necessary and promoting peaceful coexistence.

It also pledged to continue engaging with civil society groups, faith-based organisations, labour movements and community structures to strengthen social cohesion and counter misinformation.

“Migration management and humanitarian protection are not mutually exclusive objectives,” the statement said. “South Africa remains committed to pursuing both in a manner that is lawful, humane and consistent with our constitutional values.”

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