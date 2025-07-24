State rests case in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

After three years of presenting evidence, the state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has officially closed its case.

On Thursday, State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi announced the conclusion before the Pretoria High Court.

“On that point, my Lord, that concludes the leading of the evidence for the state case. It is precisely three years since the state started leading evidence. And we formally close the case,” said Baloyi.

Transfer of suspect to another prison

This after the court discussed the transfer arrangements of accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, from Kgosi Mampuru to Leeuwkop Prison.

Baloyi told the court that a delegation from Kgosi Mampuru, led by Area Commissioner Mr. Khoza, sought to address Ntuli’s transfer, which was ordered on Tuesday following Ntuli’s allegations of mistreatment at Kgosi Mampuru’s C-Max facility.

Khoza disputed Ntuli’s claims.

“He presented false information,” said Khoza.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he can recall the order if he is satisfied that the accused in the case will be brought to court on time.

He had ordered Ntuli’s transfer to Leeuwkop’s B-Max facility to ensure his peace of mind during the trial.

However, advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Ntuli, argued that the order was final and could not be undone without proper procedure.

Advocates Charles Mnisi and Sipho Ramosepele echoed this. He emphasised that any challenge to the court’s decision must follow formal legal processes, such as a review or appeal.

Transfer order final

“What the court did yesterday was in the best interest of the administration of justice. If they want to challenge that order, this is not how that is supposed to be happening,” said Mnisi.

“Commissioner Khoza, I understand your position, and I am sure you understand mine. I will leave this order for Ntuli to be moved to Leeuwkop prison. You can bring an application if you want to challenge that,” said Mokgoatlheng.

The trial is now in its next phase, as the defence is expected to bring its own witnesses before the court. Before the lunch adjournment, Mnisi asked the state if they are free to call any witness.

“Any witness that was not used by the state, the defence can call,” responded Baloyi.

