State reveals Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala supplied BMW used in Joe Sibanyoni’s shooting

The investigating officer in the attempted murder case of famous television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane has suggested that controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Matlala wanted taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni dead. The latter apparently had “animosity” issues with Matlala’s taxi boss friend Zanemvula Jothan Msibi.

This information was revealed on Monday by the state prosecutor during Matlala’s formal bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The state is opposing bail.

Matlala, nicknamed the Cat, was applying for bail in relation to the charges he is facing for the alleged October 17 2023 hit on his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

During court proceedings on Monday, the state prosecutor read the investigating officer’s supplementary affidavit in opposition to Matlala’s bail.

Shots fired

The prosecutor said Sibanyoni was shot on the night of August 10 2022 outside the Centurion Golf Estate in Centurion, Pretoria.

The prosecutor said Sibanyoni had “animosity” with Msibi, who Matlala provided with protection services through his private security company.

The prosecutor, who did not elaborate on what the “animosity” was between Sibanyoni and Msibi, did not directly say that Matlala wanted Sibanyoni dead because of the said animosity with Msibi.

The state prosecutor said Matlala arranged for a white BMW vehicle used by the gunmen in Sibanyoni’s shooting to be stored at his girlfriend’s residence. The prosecutor did not mention the girlfriend’s name at the time of the shooting. Matlala and Thobejane’s relationship ended in September 2021.

Msibi, popularly known as Mswazi, was a wealthy Pretoria taxi owner and transport mogul. He died in a Pretoria hospital in January 2024 due to an undisclosed illness.

The state said it will apply for centralisation of two more dockets from Pretoria (Lyttleton and Pretoria West) to the current court case of the attempted murder of Thobejane and her two friends, Anele Malinga and Khumbulani Ncube.

The two Pretoria dockets relate to the shooting of Sibanyoni and of Seunkie Mokubong, also known as DJ Vettys, in Pretoria West in January 2024.

Matlala is expected to be charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder with regard to the Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys shootings.

Bail sought

Through his lawyer Advocate Laurance Hodes SC, Matlala denied playing a role in the shootings of Thobejane, Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys.

Hodes said Matlala can do house arrest if granted bail. Matlala said he can afford R100 000 bail.

After bail arguments by the state and Matlala’s lawyers, magistrate Dyta Prinsloo postponed the matter to September 17 for judgement on Matlala’s bail application.

Matlala remains in police custody. He was arrested on May 14 2025.

In his current case, Matlala (49) is charged alongside his wife Tsakani (36), two alleged hitmen Musa Kekana (35) and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Nthabiseng Nzama (23) for the attempted murder of Thobejane.

Nzama is the daughter of Mabusela.

The five accused are facing various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering in connection with the alleged hit on Thobejane.

Tsakani and Nzama are out on R20 000 and R10 000 bail, respectively. Kekana and Mabusela abandoned their bail applications. They remain in police custody.

Attempt on ex girlfriend’s life

On the night of October 17 2023, the black BMW vehicle that Thobejane, Malinga and Ncube were travelling in was sprayed with a hail of bullets at the corner of Bryanston and Wilton Drive in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg. The shooting occurred between 10pm and 10:30pm.

Thobejane was shot in the foot, while Malinga was wounded and shot in the spinal cord. Malinga has been left paralysed.

Out of fear for her life, Thobejane fled the country after the shooting incident and is currently residing at an undisclosed location abroad.

