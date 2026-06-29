State unleashes army amid anti-illegal immigration marches

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed across all nine provinces as part of a nationwide security operation ahead of Tuesday’s planned anti-illegal immigration marches, with authorities warning that any attempt to descend into lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law.

The deployment was confirmed during a joint security briefing on Monday evening, where police and military leaders sought to reassure South Africans that contingency plans had been finalised and security agencies were on high alert to protect lives, infrastructure and the country’s economy.

Major-General Joseph Tyahalisi said SANDF troops were already on the ground in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and stood ready to respond should the situation deteriorate.

“SANDF, as the chair indicated, is in support of the police in enforcing law and order in the country. We are already in nine provinces for any eventuality,” he said.

Tyahalisi warned that authorities would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the authority of the state, regardless of who was responsible.

Anarchists will be dealt with

“There is no form or shape of anarchy that seeks to challenge the authority of the state that will be allowed from any individual. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a South African or a non-South African, as long as you seek to break the law and challenge the authority of the state.”

Tyahalisi added that the military remained ready to protect the country’s stability.

“So SANDF is deployed and ready to ensure that the integrity of the state remains intact beyond what we are talking about.”

Earlier in the briefing, SAPS deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said security forces had entered the full implementation phase of Operation June 30, with the country’s national operational plan now fully activated.

Mosikili said operational command centres would run around the clock, while public order policing units, tactical teams, intelligence structures, specialised units and the police air wing had all been placed on standby to respond to any incidents.

Peaceful demonstrations will be protected

She stressed that government would protect the constitutional right to peaceful protest but drew a clear line between lawful demonstrations and criminal conduct.

“We will secure every lawful and peaceful demonstration, and we will protect every community,” she said, adding that the law enforcement will safeguard critical infrastructure while maintaining public order.

She warned those intending to exploit the protests for criminal activity not to “test the resolve of the state”.

Mosikili also revealed that police had already arrested four people following an incident in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, where a Congolese family was allegedly harassed after a group linked to the planned marches entered their home. The suspects face charges including public violence and house robbery.

Police statistics presented at the briefing showed that since March, authorities have registered 103 cases linked to anti-foreigner incidents, resulting in 195 arrests.

More than 50,000 undocumented foreign nationals have also been arrested since January, while over 25,000 people have been repatriated as part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

Mosikili urged South Africans not to be intimidated by messages circulating on social media or to spread misinformation, saying law enforcement agencies were fully prepared to respond to any threats.

“The Republic of South Africa is governed by the rule of law, not by threats, fear or intimidation,” she said.

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