State urges farmers to implement weather wise measures

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has advised farmers to be on the lookout for daily extreme weather warnings and implement risk-reduction measures.

It said large parts of the country are currently reporting reasonable to poor veld and livestock conditions. And many dryland farmers have yet to receive sufficient rain before planting.

According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on 31 October 2024, predictions indicate above-normal rainfall for most north-eastern summer rainfall regions during the entire summer period.

Some interior regions, however, still indicate below-normal rainfall during the mid- and late-summer seasons.

El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) predictions

“These predictions may change if the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) predictions become more certain towards a La Niña state. And as such, continued monitoring of future seasonal climate watches are advised.

“Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above normal countrywide for the forecast period.

“Considering the seasonal forecast, farmers are advised to approach the season with vigilance. They are advised to… follow the weather and climate forecasts regularly to make informed decisions. To also wait for sufficient moisture before planting. Drought-tolerant cultivars should also be prioritised. This applies to areas that have constantly been experiencing dry conditions,” the department said in a statement.

The department also advised farmers in regions that are in a reasonable condition to prepare. This in line with the expected conditions, and in line with the seasonal forecast. However, the department warned against expanding planting land unnecessarily.

Caution against expanding planting land unnecessarily

“Moreover, farmers should consider short-season cultivars. Farmers should also note that rainfall distribution continues to remain a challenge. Therefore, not all north-eastern areas of the country might receive the anticipated above-normal rainfall that is well distributed.”

Farmers are also advised to put measures in place for pests and diseases associated with wet and hot conditions. This as “above-normal rainfall and high temperatures are anticipated, especially in the north-eastern parts of the country”.

Farmers using irrigation have been urged to comply with water restrictions in their areas. And to continually conserve resources in accordance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act (CARA), 1983 (Act No. 43 of 1983).

The department further urged farmers to keep livestock in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld. And also provided with additional feed, including relevant licks.

“Livestock should be provided with enough water points on the farm. As well as shelter during bad weather conditions,” the department said.

Fire belts

The department further noted veld fires in several provinces. These resulted in damage to grazing land and infrastructure, and livestock fatalities.

“Winter rainfall areas are drying out, increasing favourable conditions for veld fires. Therefore, the creation and maintenance of fire belts should be prioritised. As well as adherence to veld fire warnings.

“Episodes of heatwaves have occurred, as well as localised flooding and remain likely for the remainder of summer. Preventive measures should be in place. And farmers are encouraged to implement strategies provided in the early-warning information issued.”

The department said it will continue to monitor the seasonal forecasts and provide updates when necessary.

“In addition, the department will partner with all relevant stakeholders. This… to continue raising awareness in the sector. To also capacitate farmers on understanding, interpretation and utilisation of early-warning information. So they are prepared for disaster risk mitigation and response.”

SAnews.gov.za

