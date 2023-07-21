‘Station Strangler’ Norman Simons’ parole angers women’s group

Women for Change (WFC) is furious that convicted child killer Norman Simons has been released on parole.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) educates, advocates, and campaigns on gender-based violence and femicide.

Simons, widely known as Station Strangler, was released on Thursday after serving 28 years in jail.

This after he was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.

Even though he has been released on strict parole conditions and will be staying with his family in Parow, Cape Town, the WFC said there are still many unanswered questions.

“We are appalled that a man who is alleged to have murdered 22 children is released into our society,” said the NPO in a statement.

“We are opposing Norman Afzal Simons’ release, because there are so many unanswered questions over the death of the other 21 boys. There should be no discussion of parole.”

The “Station Stranger” was accused of being a serial killer when the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves across Cape Town between 1986 and 1994.

However, he was only convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Van Rooyen.

The Department of Correctional Services said Simons joined 22 other parolees including high-risk parolees living in Parow.

“Simons’ strict parole conditions include 24-hour house arrest for the rest of his life. While he is confined to his home,” said the department.

“He will be allowed four hours daily to seek employment, medical attention, and visit the correctional services offices for programmes and meetings, among other conditions.

“He will not be allowed to be in the presence of children or to speak to the media. If any of these conditions are breached, he will be re-arrested.”

