Steenhuisen snubs tribunal on pesticides killing workers

By Sunday World
Steenhuisen
Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen was formally urged to ban Terbufos in December 2024 by the African Centre for Biodiversity. In response, the minister cited economic risks. / File Picture / Gallo Images

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen was missing in action at the South African People’s Tribunal on agrotoxins in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, on Human Rights Day despite an invitation sent out to his office.

At the tribunal, led by civil society groups, farmworkers and affected families testified about the deadly effects of toxic pesticides.


A key issue on the agenda was the state’s approval of Terbufos, a highly toxic pesticide linked to the deaths of six children in Soweto in 2024.

