Sthe Bhengu mum as fraud-accused lover spends weekend in jail

Content creator and luxury property consultant Sthe Bhengu has remained mum following allegations that she was on the receiving end of expensive purchases, including cars, from her fraud-accused boyfriend Fidelis Moema.

Moema, a bursary specialist at KPMG, was charged by the Hawks for allegedly diverting funds amounting to R16.5 million into private accounts of friends and ultimately his own account. The money was meant for bursaries for students.

Moema who was arrested this week, allegedly committed these crimes between 2021 and 2022.

Luxurious lifestyle

This was the same time Bhengu was vocal and boasted about the expensive gifts she received from Moema. These included a black Range Rover SUV, which he gifted her in 2022. At the time, she was pregnant. She also showed off a luxury holiday to Sontorini in Greece and a helicopter gender reveal.

Following Moema’s arrest, Bhengu has not addressed allegations levelled against her partner and the father of her child.

Social media posts deleted

The social media influencer has deleted all posts of her gifts from Moema on social media, and traces of them together were nowhere in sight on her Instagram page, and she had deleted her X account by Saturday morning.

The content creator, who is also a property consultant through her company, Limestone Properties, was not available on her cellphone.

Moema handed himself over to the Hawks on Tuesday and was charged with fraud and money laundering. His case was postponed to next week for a bail application.

KPMG carry losses on its balance sheet

In a statement released by KPMG on Friday, the company clarified that students who were meant to benefit from the bursaries were provided for, and the loss was on the company’s side.

“KPMG’s approved bursars have not been impacted, the firm has honoured all its commitments, and the bursary programme will continue to support students in enhancing the profession. The most disappointing aspect of the situation is the lost opportunity to assist additional students,” the firm said.

The firm said it fired Moema in November 2022 after uncovering potential fraud and going through various internal investigation processes.

A few months before this, Moema documented his flashy life on social media through his own personal account. Some moments were captured for Bhengu’s followers. The pair posted their luxury car purchases, their lavish home, and their extra-ordinary holidays which were also documented on Bhengu’s YouTube account.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content