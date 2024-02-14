Still no justice for Eldos teen who was allegedly shot dead by cops

Instead of waiting for an annual Valentine’s Day gift, Bridget Harris is now waiting for justice for her son, who was shot dead in 2020.

The Eldorado Park mother’s son, 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, was gunned down by police officers who were allegedly questioning him over a case they were investigating.

Dressed in the day’s theme – red and white with red hair, Harris spotted a lonely figure inside the court room.

Three former police officers charged with the murder

The three ex-police officers who are being charged with the teen’s murder, stood an arm’s length from Harris.

The mourning mother watched in disbelieve as the accused took to the dock.

Harris had a look of shock as the case was postponed for umpteenth time, right before her eyes.

Former Eldorado Park police officers, constable Caylene Whiteboy, sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and detective sergeant Voster Netshiongolo are accused of killing Nathaniel Julies.

Dismissed from service

The trio, who have since been dismissed from the police service, stood trial for murder since 2020.

This case has been emotionally draining for Harris, she says.

Speaking to Sunday World outside court, Harris added that this has had a negative impact on her other children, as one of them failed in school as a result.

She pleaded with the state to complete the trial and convict the ex-police officers.

Wants justice for her son

“I want closure. It has been too long coming to this court and leaving work a broken heart. I have many unanswered questions. He was my son. I loved him, despite his condition.

“I would have received a Valentine’s Day gift today -had they not taken my son from me.”

Whiteboy’s lawyer said that her Huawei P10 cellphone was requested from IPID to retrieve information for her testimony.

The state responded that the phone cannot be given to Whiteboy’s lawyer as it is the state’s evidence in the case against her.

Judge Cassim Moosa told Whiteboy that the phone can only be accessed under the supervision of an investigating officer.

State can’t release ex-officer’s cellphone

Whiteboy sat in the dock, a distance from the other two accused, who sat closely to each other. Sergeant Simon “Scorpio” Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo sat side by side.

Netshiongolo’s lawyer was reportedly sick.

Judge Cassim Moosa adjourned the case to Monday.

Moosa extended the trio’s bail.

The trio are charged with a count of defeating the end of justice, while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury.

Shot dead for allegedly refusing to talk

The 16-year-old Julies was killed in Eldorado Park, outside Soweto, on August 26, 2020. Reports said he allegedly failed to respond to their questioning.

The family of the deceased said that he was at a tuck shop to buy biscuits.

