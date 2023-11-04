Stillness of dawn inspires MaNala’s return

By Yoliswa Headman

Renowned songbird MaNala has bounced back into the music industry with a bang after a four-year hiatus.

MaNala has released a new single titled We Going In, which is set to take the music industry by storm.

The velvet voiced songbird launched the single at a listening session held virtually on October 30. The song will feature in her forthcoming EP titled In Her Glory.

In her virtual session, MaNala emotionally narrated her journey of “high highs” and “low lows” in the last four years. She spoke of how those years summed up not only her latest single, but all the six songs on her upcoming EP.

She shared about experiencing profound anxiety which, at times, would lead to “physical and disruptive symptoms”. Her songwriting became a source of comfort and therapy that provided her with a sanctuary to block out all that was happening around her.

“I have found musical consensus in reflection and relaxation, which has allowed me to hold myself up. When gripped by fear and uncertainty I have learnt to just move from thinking. To partake in activities that allows my mind to drift. Thus I developed a routine for long walks and runs at dawn – a time where it is just Mother Nature and I.

“My thinking started to get better, and I found my creativity in the company of the chirping birds. I found music and life inspiration in the stillness of dawn,” said MaNala.

Chart buster effort

Veteran broadcaster Penny Lebyane, who attended the session, said the single is a “chart buster”.

“MaNala’s four-year hiatus was not wasted on her. She put in the work in perfecting her sound and honing in on her writing. The surprise in the music is how she has gone into experimental mode with her sound. Daring to stick to a sound that best suites her signature voice and not allowing temptation to go for the ‘trendiest’ sound,” Lebyane said.

Boniswa Mselane, a known music PR executive, said: “MaNala works on her own terms, and what this EP will do is to endear her even more to the people. Not only for her incredible voice, but the authenticity in her song writing skill.”

Social media commentator, Thulisa Rubu, noted: “This release will do well not only because people will give her a chance but because it is good in vocals, story, visuals and production. She is a native launching on streaming platforms. I have been a fan of MaNala since stumbling on her Forever, which features Gemini Major on the streaming platforms. She has a beautiful voice and her sound is clean, not cluttered with today’s theatrics.”