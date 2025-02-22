Stop mining permit abuse in Mpumalanga or else – local forum

A community forum in eMalahleni has demanded that Minister Gwede Mantashe bring his officials in the area to heel.

The forum known as Enough is Enough raised concerns about the conduct of the officials in Mantashe’s Department of Minerals and Energy in the area.

Forum accuses three officials of favouritism, inefficiency

The group accused three key officials of favouritism and inefficiency in handling mining permits. In its memorandum, dated December 6 last year, the group raises allegations of extortion, mismanagement, discrimination, and abuse of power against officials Aubrey Tshivhandekano, Mpho Mutavhatsindi, and Mashudu Maduka.

The memorandum is addressed to key governmental offices including the Office of the Presidency and the premier. In it, the group paints a picture of a regional office mired in controversy and misconduct. The forum accuses these officials of practices that have “compromised the effectiveness and integrity of the Regional Office”. It further calls for their “immediate resignation or deployment” to restore trust and accountability.

Minister asked to intervene

In a direct appeal to Mantashe, the forum asks him to intervene to resolve these issues and ensure equitable treatment for all. It emphasises the urgency of signing pending permits to “enable it to begin operations promptly”.

“We also direct our concerns to Minister Mantashe, whose failure to take action in holding the Mpumalanga office accountable, reflects a larger systemic issue within the department.

“As the minister, Mantashe must take immediate steps to address the conduct of his regional officials and ensure that the department operates with integrity and in the service of all South Africans, without favouritism or corruption.”

If Mantashe cannot resolve the problem, forum threatens alternative measures

The group expressed hope that Mantashe’s involvement will bring about the necessary reforms. But still added “the community may resort to alternative measures to address their grievances” if no resolution materialises.

At the heart of the grievances was the alleged conduct of Tshivhandekano, the regional manager. The memorandum accused him of failing to execute his duties, particularly approving mining permits and rights. The forum claims “Tshivhandekano has made it clear that permits and rights will not be signed unless applicants accept investors that he personally imposes upon them”.

This, the forum argues, was a blatant “abuse of power” that undermined the transparency of the permitting process.

Official ‘boasted’ he enjoys higher office protection

Moreover, the memorandum suggests that Tshivhandekano had publicly boasted about being protected by higher offices to demonstrate his “arrogance and lack of accountability”.

“His failure to answer to any authority, combined with his ongoing misconduct, further exacerbates the problems within the MP Regional Office,” the memo read.

The forum also accused the officials of engaging in discriminatory practices that favour the Venda community. It claimed they operate under the slogan, Re Shumela Vhenda (We serve and/or work for Vhenda). This alleged bias, they asserted, “violates the principles of fairness and equality”.

The memorandum went on to demand the immediate signing of all pending mining permits and prospecting rights, stating that unwarranted delays were “hampering the progress of mining projects and harming the stakeholders involved”.

Failure to approve applications exacerbates unemployment in the area

The community was already grappling with high unemployment, and the refusal to issue permits only adds to their distress.

The memorandum concluded with a warning: “Failure to meet these demands will leave us no choice but to take further action to ensure that justice and fairness are restored within the Mpumalanga Regional Office.”

Forum secretary Pule Khoza stressed the urgency and gravity of the situation. He added that the document was a clarion call for accountability and reform. He said it reflected the community’s deep frustration and determination to see change in governance in the office.

Contacted for comment, Tshivhandekano demanded evidence in the form of reference numbers of the purported mining permits and prospecting rights currently on his desk.

“As you have correctly indicated, allegations are allegations; so, these are sponsored allegations that are extremely baseless and without merit,” he said.

He also declined to share the contacts of his other two colleagues.

“Let the people who gave you my contact details give you the contact details of the people you have referred to on the attached documents. Unfortunately, there is POPIA that must be complied with as a matter of law,” he said.

