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Streaming war and African audiences

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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The race to dominate Africa’s fast-growing streaming market is heating, with global media companies competing for a share of an audience estimated at around 100 million households.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


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  • Africa's streaming market is rapidly expanding, with about 100 million households as potential viewers.
  • Global media companies are intensifying efforts to capture market share on the continent.
  • The competition highlights the strategic importance of Africa in the global streaming industry.
  • This surge reflects growing internet penetration and demand for digital entertainment in Africa.
  • The article detailing this trend is available through the Sunday World e-edition.
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