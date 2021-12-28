Street and book smarts: Celebs who graduated in 2021

Johannesburg- Graduation is one of the most important days in a student’s life, but in celebville this year we witnessed a few celebs who graduated.

These are some of the celebs that graduated throughout the year 2021 with various qualifications.

Shudufhadzo Musida

Former Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo graduated this year with her Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in International Relations, from Wits at the winter graduation ceremony in July.

2. Mmabatho Montsho

Award-winning actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho graduated this year with her Master’s in Screen and Scriptwriting.

The actress shared that she completed her studies in 2019 but had virtual graduation this year.

3. Luyanda Potwana

Former Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana gradated this year as a sangoma.

Luyanda shared the news of his ancestorial graduation on social media and it was a shock to many.

4. Cedric Fourie

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie is also one of the few celebs who graduated this year.

Cedric graduated from the University of Cape Town earlier this year in July.

5. Dineo Ranaka

Reality TV Star and Metro FM DJ, Dineo Ranaka has said she is now a fully qualified traditional healer.

Dineo has had an eventful year from welcoming her 3rd baby, to announcing new nuptials and to venturing into new business endeavors.

Advocate Dali Mpofu also shared with the world how proud of a father he is as he celebrated his son’s achievement. Mpofu’s son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh graduated from the Oxford University in England in November.

The situation right now at Oxford University! Lets give it up for The Good Doctor In the House!👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾✊🏾🎓🎓❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdEx8A1lOM — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) November 26, 2021

