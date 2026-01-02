Stricter measures considered for N3 to Gauteng as scores return from holidays

As holidaymakers continue their return journeys, peak traffic conditions are anticipated in a northbound direction towards Gauteng starting from Friday and continuing throughout the weekend.

A lack of accountability and irresponsible driving—including speeding, recklessness, and driver distraction—remained a major contributing factor to crashes recorded on the N3 toll route during this past holiday season.

“N3TC and our road safety partners appeal to all motorists to work with us to make our roads safe for everyone,” says Thania Dhoogra, the chief operating officer of N3 Toll Concession.

“It is extremely concerning that many crashes recorded thus far resulted from general lawlessness combined with busy traffic conditions and wet weather.

“Despite a highly visible blue-light presence, repeated warnings and continued appeals for caution, some road users continue to drive with impunity, putting everyone at serious risk.”

Stay alert and informed

The N3 toll route is one of South Africa’s most critical economic corridors, carrying a high volume of heavy trucks alongside passenger vehicles.

“This mix of vehicle types creates significant differences in speed, braking distance, and visibility, increasing risk when road users are impatient or inattentive,” Dhoogra said.

“Trucks need far more space to slow down or stop. Never cut in sharply in front of a heavy vehicle, avoid blind spots, maintain steady speeds, and only overtake when visibility and distance allow you to do so safely.

“Motorists are urged to stay alert and informed of changing weather, road and traffic conditions, and to allow extra travel time.

“Adhere to warnings, reduce speed, keep headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, drive defensively, and take preventative measures to avoid becoming a road statistic.

“Exercise extra caution during congestion. Slow-moving traffic places additional pressure on drivers, particularly when compounded by thunderstorms, wet roads, and poor visibility.”

More traffic control measures likely

Visible policing, emergency services, and road incident management will be intensified along the N3 toll route, with multidisciplinary teams deployed at various road safety checkpoints.

The Roads Traffic Inspectorate may implement additional traffic control measures if necessary to manage traffic flow and enhance safety, especially on Van Reenen Pass.

“Please remain courteous, patient, and alert, especially if these measures are required. Never attempt to make up for lost time by speeding when traffic begins to flow more freely,” warned Dhoogra.

“A few minutes saved are not worth risking lives. Drive responsibly so that we all arrive home safely, with our lives, hopes and dreams intact, and wonderful memories to share.”

The N3 Toll Concession provides route, traffic and incident management services, as well as roadside assistance for distressed road users. — Issued by N3 Toll Concession

