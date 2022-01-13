Subsistence farming Stimulus vouchers to be suspended with immediate effect

Johannesburg – The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) is set to suspend the implementation of Presidential Employment Stimulus vouchers with immediate effect until further notice.

The programme is sought at assisting subsistence farmers to buy means of production through vouchers in order to feed themselves and their families.

Women, youth, and people with disabilities, as well as child-headed households, farmworkers, and farm dwellers, were earmarked as the programme’s main beneficiaries.

In a statement, the department says it is reviewing, reengineering, and redesigning PES implementation, to address all challenges experienced.

“It is unfortunate that the department has received endless complaints from the PES beneficiaries and the South African community at large, regarding various challenges on the PES implementation. These implementation challenges cannot be left unattended, hence the decision by the department to temporarily halt the current implementation,” a statement from the department read.

Furthermore, beneficiaries are urged to check their cell phone messages as sent by the department from time to time.

