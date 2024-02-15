Sudden departure of two senior managers rocks SuperSport

The resignation of two senior managers in the football department of pay-channel SuperSport has caused a stir.

Sunday World has it on good authority that chief content officer Tex Teixeria, and executive director Max Tshununga, have left the company’s Randburg offices.

After Teixeria’s brief vacation, he was brought before a disciplinary hearing. Tshunungwa was first suspended in December.

Unpopular with staff

It is not clear why Tshunungwa was suspended before he allegedly tendered his resignation last week.

However, according to sources, he was not well-liked by some indigenous languages football commentators. They accused him of endorsing the notion of having them broadcast games from studios rather than live from the stadiums.

Their English co-workers were able to attend games at the stadiums in the interim.

Broadcasting rights for Afcon

Teixeria reportedly annoyed management after it almost failed to secure the broadcasting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament wrapped up at the weekend in Ivory Coast.

The channel was able to obtain the rights at the 11th hour. This was despite intense criticism on social media from crazed football fans.

Before the Afcon embarrassment, the channel’s parent company, MultiChoice, was already under siege from viewers after it missed out on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the CAF Champions League, and the Confederation Cup.

A source at the channel said: “There was unhappiness about the style of management by Tex and Max from the onset.

“Tex, who was hired after working in New Zealand, told us in one of our meetings that he had no interest in African football. As for [Max], he was arrogant towards black commentators.”

Positive changes anticipated

Another source added: “The channel is likely to announce their departure this week, and changes are afoot.

“The mood within the station is good because people are anticipating good changes. This will be conducive for everyone to deliver work to the best of their abilities.”

Hunting for informants

This publication emailed inquiries to Sbu Mjikeliso, the communications officer. However, SuperSport did not respond to our requests for comment.

Meanwhile, it has been established that the channel has launched an internal investigation into its employees. This is in a bid to identify those who leak information to the media.

