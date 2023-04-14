Suicidal ‘7de Laan’ actor in hospital after ‘killing’ his lover

An unidentified 50-year-old 7de Laan actor has been admitted to the Tembisa Hospital after he allegedly killed his 29-year-old lover.

The thespian, who is said to be popular in Afrikaans soapies, allegedly shot his partner in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park on Thursday.

It is alleged that after taking the life of his partner, he attempted to commit suicide by overdosing on medication.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, spokesperson for police in Gauteng, confirmed the shooting and said the police are investigating a case of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“It is reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication. He is at the local hospital under police guard,” said Nevhuhulwi.

7de Laan television actor (50) allededly shot & killed her Ben10 partner (29) in Norkem Park, Gauteng. The star then tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping tablets. She survived & taken to Tembisa hospital, where she's is receiving treatment under police guard. @ScrollaAfrica pic.twitter.com/VEjZIueaRn — BEAST OF NEWS (@BEAST_OF_NEWS) April 13, 2023

