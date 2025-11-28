Suit-wearing criminals who loot state escape crime stats, says Firoz Cachalia

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia warned that the most dangerous criminals in South Africa are often the ones who wear fancy suits and designer clothes, pretending they are legitimate business people.

He said this on Friday in Pretoria ahead of the presentation of the July–September 2025 crime statistics.

Cachalia stated that he would deliberately shift attention away from the quarterly crime figures and focus on the human anguish and hidden corruption eroding the country.

He said these sophisticated networks which infiltrate political parties, government departments and procurement systems to steal public funds rarely appear in the official numbers.

“This is why the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc inquiry are so important for the future of criminal justice in our country,” he said.

Empathy for the public

Turning to South Africans whose daily lives are overshadowed by violent crime, Cachalia said he understands the public’s worries.

“I want to speak to the people behind the numbers, families and communities who are worried, afraid and angry about the state of crime in our society.

“I understand and respect your worries about the lack of security because too many criminals escape justice. I know what it feels like to be mugged in the streets, to be raided in one’s home. My heart goes out to those whose lives have been shattered when their loved ones are killed, injured and traumatised as a result of violent crime. We all want and need protection for our families and dignity for our communities,” he said.

Social ills fuel crime

He further acknowledged that lack of opportunity, alcohol abuse and the drug trade fuel street-level crime.

“As we address the causes of crime, we should understand that crime and violence are always unacceptable.”

He urged citizens to keep working together and to hold leaders including himself and the police service accountable, while calling for faster and more effective prosecutions for offenders at every level.

Spike in sex crimes

In the detailed crime statistics for the quarter, it was highlighted that an increase in sexual offences was recorded.

“We recorded 22 more counts, moving from the previous 12 765 to 12 787. That is a 0.2% increase

“Meanwhile, murders recorded a decrease of 751 compared to the previous period, we recorded 6 545 previously and now it decreased to 5 794, a 11.5% reduction.”

