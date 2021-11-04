Suitcase murder accused appears in East London High Court

Eastern Cape – The suitcase murder accused Alutha Pasile appeared at East London High Court this morning.

25-year-old Pasile is facing charges of murdering and then dismembering his former girlfriend Nosicelo Matebeni who was the final year law student at University of Fort Hare in August. He is also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice after putting dismembered body parts of Matebeni in a suitcase and dumped it on the side of the road.

The two lived together in a rented room in the commune at Quigney in East London.

Pasile confessed to the crime according to NPA, abandoned his bail application and opted to represent himself.

However, during his court appearance today Pasile told Judge Michelle Beneke that he wants a legal representative.

Asked by Judge Beneke if he wants a private lawyer or a Legal Aid attorney, Pasile said he wants the Legal Aid lawyer.

The state prosecutor Nickie Turner said she will make an arrangement with the Legal Aid for one of its lawyers to visit Pasile where he’s being incarcerated.

Turner requested for the matter to be adjourned until tomorrow where Pasile can appear represented by the lawyer.

The state had put 29 November as a trial date, however it now depends on the accused legal defence.

Author



Ashley Lechman