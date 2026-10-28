Suliman Carrim granted R100k bail, ordered to return to Madlanga Commission

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has been ordered to make arrangements with the Madlanga Commission for his next appearance within 48 hours.

This after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted him bail of R100 000.

Magistrate Marc Curlewis granted Carrim bail on charges of contravening the Commissions Act, relating to his failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, citing illness.

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Carrim’s failure to appear before the commission led to his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on October 16, where he was intercepted while en route to what he said was a pilgrimage to Dubai.

READ MORE: Carrim Suliman says his Dubai trip was medically prescribed

Court rejects State’s bid to reopen bail proceedings

The bail ruling followed an application by the State to reopen its case, citing information relating to Carrim’s separate Musina case and investigations that allegedly revealed properties he had not disclosed.

In the Musina case, Carrim is facing charges of attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud, uttering and money laundering in connection with two vehicles belonging to Absa that were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post in July 2026.

READ: Suliman Carrim’s bail bid delayed and car theft charges added to sheet

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However, Curlewis dismissed the application, finding that the additional evidence would not affect his decision on bail.

“This court believes that the evidence placed before it by the State will not affect the court’s judgment in this matter,” Curlewis said.

The magistrate emphasised that the primary objective of a bail application is not punitive toward the applicant.

“The purpose of a bail application is not to punish the applicant,” he said.

Bail terms and conditions

In granting bail, the court ordered that Carrim be released on payment of R100 000, subject to a number of conditions.

His passport, which is in the possession of the investigating officer, must remain with the officer until the completion of the trial and the finalisation of Carrim’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

The court further directed Carrim’s legal practitioner to report in person to the commission within 48 hours of his release from custody to make the necessary arrangements for his next appearance before the inquiry.

Carrim is also required to report weekly to a police station.

Curlewis warned that failure to comply with any of the bail conditions would constitute a breach and could result in a warrant of arrest being issued.

Bail does not secure Carrim’s release in separate Musina case

Despite being granted bail in the Pretoria matter, Carrim will remain in custody in connection with the Musina case.

The bail ruling therefore does not mean he will immediately walk free, as his continued detention in the other matter remains in place.

The matter is expected to return to the Musina Magistrate’s Court on October 30, where his bail proceedings are due to be heard.

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