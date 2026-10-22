Suliman Carrim’s bail bid delayed and car theft charges added to sheet

North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s attempt to apply for bail in a newly added vehicle-theft case was delayed on Thursday after the Musina Magistrates’ Court indicated that its congested court roll would not allow the application to proceed as planned.

Carrim appeared briefly before the court a day after he was added as an accused in two existing criminal cases linked to the alleged attempted theft and cross-border movement of two vehicles.

According to police, the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) added Carrim to the cases on Wednesday.

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The allegations include attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud and uttering.

Carrim initially indicated that he was prepared to wait for the court to finish dealing with other matters so that he could proceed with his bail application. However, he later agreed to a postponement after raising concerns about the logistics of returning to Pretoria.

READ MORE: Madlanga demands answers after Carrim spotted in Cape Town

New charges linked to two vehicles

The latest charges stem from an incident on July 22, 2026, when police at the Beitbridge border post in Musina intercepted two motor vehicles allegedly being transported from Mahikeng in the North West towards the border for onward movement to Malawi.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the two vehicles were allegedly being moved across the border after arrangements to obtain the necessary bank authorisation documents had failed.

Police allege that fraudulent documentation was arranged to facilitate their movement.

“The vehicles were still under finance agreements and were handed back to Absa, the bank linked to the vehicles,” said Mathe.

“Two suspects were previously arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody. They are expected to appear before the Musina Regional Court on 27 October,” she added.

Carrim’s addition to the cases means he now faces separate proceedings relating to the alleged vehicle offences, in addition to the criminal matter arising from his failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

READ: Madlanga considers taking the criminal route with Suliman Carrim

OR Tambo arrest

Last week, Carrim was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport shortly before he was due to board an international flight to Dubai, from where he said he intended to continue to Saudi Arabia for a religious pilgrimage.

READ MORE: Carrim Suliman says his Dubai trip was medically prescribed

His arrest followed his repeated failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission despite being subpoenaed to testify.

The commission had been seeking further evidence from Carrim concerning matters under investigation, including his dealings with individuals and businesses that have featured in its examination of criminality and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Carrim has maintained that his overseas trip was for religious purposes and that he intended to return to South Africa.

During his earlier bail proceedings, his legal team disputed the State’s contention that his travel plans indicated that he might abscond.

The State opposed his release, raising concerns about his repeated non-appearance before the commission and the possibility that he could evade further proceedings.

Health concerns raised in court

The businessman is being kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, where he said he was accommodated at a medical ward because of his health condition.

Carrim’s health has featured prominently in the Madlanga proceedings. His legal representatives previously told the Pretoria court that he had a heart condition and had experienced health complications that affected his ability to participate in lengthy proceedings.

His bail application in this matter was postponed to October 28, with the court having reserved its decision.

Meanwhile, the bail application in the newly added vehicle theft case was postponed to October 30.

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