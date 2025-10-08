Sundays River Valley municipality at risk of collapse if no financial injection is received

The Sundays River Valley Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape is on the brink of collapse if it does not receive a financial injection from national government.

This was revealed on Tuesday during parliament and the Eastern Cape provincial legislature’s engagement meeting with 19 underperforming municipalities in the province.

The meeting is a joint oversight delegation comprising parliament’s portfolio committees on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, along with the Eastern Cape provincial legislature where they engage with with municipalities that have poor audit outcomes and governance challenges.

19 municipalities in Eastern Cape

The delegation is discussing municipal challenges and potential solutions with 19 municipalities in the province. This in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.

The meetings are scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday. This is at the Estuary Hotel and Spa Conference Centre in Port Edward, Eastern Cape.

During the meeting, members of parliament told the executive mayor of Sundays River Valley Local Municipality, Solwethu Lucas, that the municipality is at risk of collapsing if they do not receive a financial injection from provincial or national government.

The MPs told Lucas and his municipal delegation that the municipality does not receive adequate support from the Eastern Cape provincial government.

The Sundays River Valley municipality is currently fielding questions from the members of parliament.

Five municipalities give account

Five municipalities are appearing before the oversight delegation on Tuesday. They are Blue Crane Garden Route Local Municipality and the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality. Koukamma Local Municipality, Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality, and the Makana Local Municipality.

According to the Eastern Cape Treasury, the Koukamma Local Municipality is also at risk of collapse. But it is estimated that the municipality could survive for at least the next three months.

These and other issues related to governance and service delivery will be discussed. They are expected to dominate the oversight meetings this week.

Fourth province to conduct hearings

Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City municipalities were the first two in Eastern Cape to account to parliament. This they did in the oversight meeting on Monday.

The Eastern Cape is the fourth province where the joint oversight delegation from parliament is engaging with municipalities that have poor audit outcomes and governance challeng</p>

es. The oversight visit concludes on Friday.

It will conclude on Friday in Mthatha. Members of parliament are expected to meet traditional leaders and do site visits to disaster-affected areas.

Previously, parliament conducted joint oversight meetings and visits in Free State, North West and Gauteng.

