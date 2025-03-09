Sundowns defender’s baby mama assaulted by Ndlovu

The woman who is accusing businessman Hamilton Ndlovu of assault is not his live-in

lover and the mother of his three children Felicia Sekete as widely speculated.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that victim is the baby mama of a well known Mamelodi Sundowns player.

News that Sekete was not the at centre of Ndlovu’s domestic violence storm came to the fore after allegations that he gave the victim an ultimatum to drop the charges against him and threatened to release a sex tape of an orgy involving them and the wife of one of the International Pentecost Christian Church leaders if she did not comply with his demand.

