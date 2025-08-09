Sundowns drop points in league opener against Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With the off-season dragging on for about three months, fans have been hungry for football action.

And they arrived in large numbers and were treated to some fine football. Judging by the proceedings, and the type of diski dished out by both teams, it’s going to be a humdinger of a season.

Sundowns were dominant in the opening stages and caused problems for the home side. They were carving openings in Chippa’s defence and creating scoring opportunities but Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners were not as clinical as they have been in previous seasons. They wasted a couple of chances that would have given the Brazilians a comfortable lead.

But their persistence paid off when Sales scored from a move he started in midfield midway in the opening stanza. Sales stole a loose ball, parted for Jayden Adams who returned the favour with a sublime through pass that unhinged the Chippa defence. Sales collected and stroked the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

After the break

Whatever the Chippa coach told his charges in the dressing room during halftime worked like a charm. They came from the break more determined and motivated as they started asking questions and penetrating the defending champions’ rearguard. Spurred on by the vociferous supporters, they did not show their much-fancied opponents respect and kept on charging forward.

For their efforts, they were rewarded with a goal when a shot by Khaya Mfecane deflected off Teboho Mokoena and flew into the net, leaving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams wrongfooted and in no man’s land. The goal inspired Chippa to go forward, looking for the winner but Sundowns kept their cool at the back.

The Sundowns coach introduced teenage sensation Siyabonga Mabena who added pace and tempo into the Brazilians attack. But he could not break the resolute Chippa defence who fought bravely for a draw. After all, a draw against the all-conquering Sundowns felt like a win for the supporters, the coaches and the players alike.

