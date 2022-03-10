Sundowns expect bruised Al Ahly to come out guns blazing

Mamelodi Sundowns are not going to be complacent when they lock horns against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, according to coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Sundowns sit pretty on top of Group A of the CAF Champions League with seven points after they registered a 1-0 win against Ahly in Cairo two weeks ago. It was Sundowns’ first victory against Ahly in Egypt’s capital.

A late thunderbolt from defender Thapelo Morena stunned Pitso Mosimane’s side and sent shockwaves in the champions league group stages. But Mosimane’s side are breathing down their necks on four points.

Mngqithi said: “We are going to a very tough game, a game that has so much at stake. A game that can determine our season, and a game of huge consequence. For both Ahly and us, we are looking for a result that can maybe get us into the quarter-finals.

“Obviously, they will come with a vengeance and hope to hurt us. But I am sure the game is going to be enjoyable for spectators because I believe that when two big clubs are playing with a mentality of wanting to win the match, and not just to play for a draw or not to concede goals, it becomes very interesting for spectators.

“Both teams will be looking for a result. Whichever way it goes, it will have positive spin-offs for the public. It’s not yet do or die, as we are still in the halfway stage.”

Mngqithi said topping the group does not mean Sundowns are through to the next stage of the competition.

“At this stage, our focus is streamlined into first qualifying for the last eight and then top the group. Going to the next level is very important, not necessarily winning the group.

“If we talk about the final before qualifying for the quarter-finals, we will be counting the chickens before the eggs hatch. For us, once we get to the next round, then the public can say it would be nice for Sundowns to play against Ahly in the final. There are many good teams in this tournament that are doing very well, like Rajah Casablanca and Esperance.

He added: “It’s still very wide open. One would think Ahly and Downs would go through, but that would be undermining other teams, who are performing very well and who can still spring a surprise.”

