Sundowns show Chiefs who is the boss in PSL thriller

Mamelodi Sundowns continued to dominate Kaizer Chiefs when they yet again outclassed them in their home ground with a hard fought 2-1 win at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The stadium was packed to full capacity, with the 85 000 tickets on sale all sold out on Saturday morning. It was for the first time in history that Chiefs and Sundowns played in front of a fully-packed FNB Stadium. There was tension throughout the match and ugly scenes towards the end.

The game started like a house on fire with teams both jumping on each other’s throats from the first whistle. The intention from both coaches was clear and the two teams went for an early goal. Chiefs were rewarded in the ninth minute when Ranga Chivaviro bulldozed past Mosa Lebusa and stroked the ball into the net past a stranded Ronwen Williams, the Sundowns goalkeeper. The goal electrified the Chiefs grandstand and sent the fans into a state of frenzy.

Instead of going for the kill, Chiefs released their foot on the accelerator and allowed their opponents back into the match. Sundowns kept on probing and taking pot shots at the Chiefs, and they were rewarded when Lucas Ribeiro hammered home a beautiful goal that he sliced over the head of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, making it 1-1.

Sundowns were not done, and Iqraam Rayners made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time with a controversial goal. Ribeiro, who provided the assist, was in an off-side position when he received the ball on the right of the side of the Brazilians and squared to Rayners who tapped the ball home, much to chagrin of Chiefs coach Naseriddine Nabi and his bench.

As the referee blew the whistle for half-time, Nabi and some of his players charged at the three match officials who stood their ground.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first, but sadly, without goals. Chiefs pressed hard for the equaliser while Sundowns managed the game and kept their composure. Williams was on top of his game and made several match-winning saves to keep Sundowns in the lead. On two occasions, he denied Edson Castillo. Ribeiro and Themba Zwane were substituted as Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba came on.

Chiefs introduced the speedy Ashley du Preez who started troubling the visitors’ defence. Sundowns also brought in Khuliso Mudau who neutralised Du Preez and made some important tackles.