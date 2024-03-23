SuperSport FC, corrections department launch Twinning project

SuperSport United FC are to launch has partnered with the Department of Correctional Services to launch an innovative educational initiative designed to drive social

change through football.

The initiative, called the Twinning Project, will be launched on Monday at Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional facility in Pretoria.

First time in SA

Having received accolades within the criminal justice environments in the UK, English Premier League and Major League Soccer, the project is now coming to the South African shores for the first time.

This collaboration between the department and SuperSport United leverages the universal language of football to inspire hope. It also instills discipline and promotes meaningful transformation.

The main aim is to reduce reoffending rates by connecting each correctional centre

with a local professional football club.

Positive change

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola remarked: “Football has a

unique ability of bringing people together and foster a sense of community. Inmates have an opportunity of creating a supportive environment for positive change. This through

participating in the Twinning Project.”

This partnership shall involve a total of 48 offenders at the beginning. The 80 CAF

License D coaches trained by Correctional Services through Safa will be an

additional resource. They will be considered during the pilot phase. This will be in terms of training and empowering offenders. Also training officials and communities with football related knowledge.

SuperSport United FC CEO, Stan Matthews agrees. He firmly believes in the potential of sports to transcend boundaries and create opportunities for personal growth. This

project embodies that belief, he said.

Develop teamwork, leadership and discipline

“By engaging in football activities, inmates will have the opportunity to develop teamwork, leadership, and discipline. These are invaluable qualities if they are to reintegrate into society successfully.

“We are proud to partner with the Twinning Project in using football to change lives for the better.”

The Twinning Project will kick off with a soccer match. The match will be between SuperSport United FC Legends and inmates from Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Hilton Freund, CEO of the Twinning Project, said: “I am delighted to be launching the first Twinning Project provision in Africa. This alongside our partners, the Fifa Foundation and SuperSport United.

“Football has the power to change lives, provide hope and create opportunity. And together with my football partners, it’s a privilege to bring our work to South Africa.”

The event will be held at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility, Sport Field on Monday at 10am.

