SuperSport United hit the road in search of future stars

SuperSport United is looking for raw talent to join the Pretoria-based team and to work their way up to play in the senior squad.

The talent search seeks to unearth the best players from the regions that the club does not visit often. SuperSport United CEO, Stanley Matthews, said the club is proud of its long record of unearthing raw talent and turning the players into stars in the top-flight league.

“We are confident that our 2022 talent search will unearth a gem or two and we can’t wait to help these gems to take their potential to the next level and realise their dreams,” said Matthews.

“This talent search is for players born in 2005/2006 who play for the football clubs affiliated to the regions and the LFAs [local football associations] that we will be visiting. These are therefore not open trials.”

The club said it will be working with the LFAs in various SA Football Association (Safa) regions to ensure that the process goes smooth.

For now, the club intends to visit five regions for the first phase:

• Safa Eden – Knysna, Saturday 10 June 2022

• Safa Overberg – Gansbaai, Friday 17 June 2022

• Safa Cape Winelands – Paarl, Saturday 18 June 2022

• Safa Buffalo City – East London, Saturday 25 June 2022

• Safa Umgungundlovu – Pietermaritzburg, Saturday 9 July 2022

