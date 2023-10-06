Support for screwdriver murder victim as boyfriend’s case is postponed

A murder case against a man who killed his girlfriend in Khayelitsha, Cape Town has been postponed to November 2.

This after he appeared before the Khayelitsha regional court on Thursday. The case was postponed for plea negotiations.

In May 2022, Nosiphiwo James, a mother to two children was killed by stabbing with a screwdriver, allegedly by her lover who fled the scene. Police discovered her body afterwards.

According to reports, the accused had assaulted James several times in their relationship which her family described as violent owing to the accused’s extreme jealous.

The suspect was traced to Eastern Cape after civil rights organisation Action Society had hired a group of private investigators who worked with the police to arrest the man who was taken back to Cape Town.

Kaylynn Palm, Action Centre coordinator at Action Society, said abuse tolerance in the justice system is too high, leading to too many abusers getting away with criminal conduct.

“This needs to stop. Even if the process is slow, Action Society will continue to oversee cases like Nosiphiwo’s to not only get justice but also to shine the light on the painstakingly slow justice process,” said Palm.

Even though it has been over a year since James was murdered, she said Action Society is glad that there is now a slight move forward in her case.

“This case is nearing its end, and we are proud to have been instrumental in bringing this abuser to justice. Justice may still be delayed, but it will not be denied any longer.”

