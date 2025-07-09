Supreme Court refers Bapedi battle for throne back to Limpopo High Court

The leadership contest within the Bapedi nation in Ga-Sekhukhune, Limpopo, remains unresolved following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) dismissal of Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare’s petition for recognition as the regent leader.

Queen Manyaku Thulare, known as the candle wife (Timamollo) — the woman traditionally married to bear an heir to the throne — sought recourse at the SCA to contest the Limpopo High Court’s judgement that reversed her designation as the rightful individual to assume the role of regent leader for the Bapedi nation.

Marota Royal Council

This legal battle ensued after the Marota Royal Council contested an earlier ruling that had declared her the regent leader. This subsequently led to the installation of Ernest Ngwanamuhube Thulare. He is the half-brother of the late King Victor Thulare III, as the acting Bapedi King on February 28, 2021.

In its ruling, the SCA overturned the high court’s determination that named Ernest Morwamuhube Thulare as acting king of the Bapedi nation. This mandated a new hearing to ascertain, in accordance with Bapedi customs, who possesses the legitimate authority to select an acting monarch.

Delivering the judgment earlier this week, Justice Raylene Keightley articulated that the high court had erred in adjudicating the legitimacy of the acting king. She said it did so without adequate evidence to ascertain the composition of the royal family under Bapedi tradition.

SCA not one to determine matter

“The high court was not suitably equipped to make any determination regarding who constitutes the royal family. Nor is this court positioned to do so on appeal,” stated Keightley. She also declined the queen mother’s plea for formal recognition as acting queen pending resolution of the matter.

“I believe it would be inappropriate to accede to the queen mother’s request. The high court is currently engaged with the dispute concerning the interim arrangements. Those proceedings remain unresolved and contested. And they should be properly addressed by the high court,” she remarked. And she emphasised that there were no definitive victors or vanquished in the matter.

The tribulations of the Bapedi nation commenced following the passing of King Victor Thulare III. He was the son of Queen Mother Manyaku, who succumbed to a Covid-19-related illness in 2021. He left no heir, precipitating a succession dispute within the Bapedi royal family.

