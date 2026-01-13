Suspect arrested after Umlazi assault case sparks social media outcry

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged domestic violence incident in Umlazi.

The arrest came less than 48 hours after a case was reported, following widespread social media claims that police had failed to act.

The arrest was made on Monday, after a 31-year-old woman reported a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Umlazi police station on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the incident occurred at Umlazi’s V Section during a domestic dispute.

“It is reported that the suspect called the victim to his place to collect her belongings. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a pipe and bit her with his teeth, whilst also assaulting her with his hands,” said Netshiunda.

He added that the attack continued as the victim attempted to flee the scene.

“The victim reportedly ran back to her vehicle, and the suspect followed her and damaged the rear windscreen of the vehicle.”

Victim faces countercharges of assault

Netshiunda confirmed that the woman is currently receiving medical treatment, but police investigations have also uncovered further developments that may lead to additional charges.

“Police investigations also revealed that the victim is currently in hospital due to burn wounds she allegedly suffered when she was setting alight her boyfriend’s car, which she burnt to ashes,” he said.

“Once discharged from the hospital, she will face countercharges of assault and malicious damage to property,” Netshiunda said.

Police also noted that the couple has a troubled history.

“It is worth noting that the partners have a history of opening cases against each other. Those cases have been ventilated in court and were not necessarily of domestic violence in nature.”

In light of the incident, police have issued a broader appeal to the public.

“Police are encouraging partners in a romantic or any domestic relationship to resolve their differences amicably or seek help from their trusted confidants so that they do not resort to violence,” Netshiunda said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

