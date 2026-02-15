Suspect hands himself in after murder of ANC ward councillor

Acting North West provincial commissioner Maj Gen Ryno Naidoo has welcomed the swift arrest of a suspect following the murder ANC councillor Molefi Sello in Klerksdorp CBD on Friday. Police found the body of 46-year-old Sello with a stab wound to the neck outside a tavern on Voortrekker Street. He was certified dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old suspect handed himself over to police and is expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Sello was a Ward 20 councillor based in Kanana, under Matlosana Local Municipality.



According to a media statement issued by the municipality, Cllr Sello passed away on the morning of Friday, 13 February 2026, in Klerksdorp.

Municipality’s tribute



The speaker of council, Stella Mondlane-Ngwenya, conveyed condolences on behalf of the council, the municipality, and its leadership.



“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Cllr Sello and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family, loved ones, the Kanana community, and his political associates,” Mondlane-Ngwenya said.



