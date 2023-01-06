Suspect in court for murder of 26-year-old Limpopo woman

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Nebo magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Friday for kidnapping and murdering 26-year-old Vinolia Skosana.

Skosana’s body was found on Thursday in an advanced state of decomposition in the river at Khathazweni outside Hlogotlou. She had been missing since December 31 2022.

Police spokesperson in Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Skosana was last seen at Holnek village in the Zaaiplaas policing area, where she was attending an event.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest and thanked members of the community for continuously assisting the police with valuable information.

