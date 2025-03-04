Suspect in murder-for-hire is fingered by witness during ID parade

The man accused in the targeted shooting death of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer Banele Christopher Sikhosana, 33, was positively identified by an eyewitness during an identity parade as one of the two African men who ran away from the scene of the shooting.

This was revealed on Tuesday at the Springs Magistrate’s Court during the continuing bail application of Sikhosana’s wife, Sibongile Prudence Dhlamini, 43.

Dhlamini appeared in court alongside her co-accused Nhliziyozabantu Mangwenyana, 34.

Alleged shooter abandoned bail

Mangwenyana abandoned his bail application.

The court proceedings started out with state prosecuto, Adv Elbri Klassen, reading out the affidavit of the investigating officer in the case. This was in a bid to justify why Dhlamini should not be granted bail.

According to the affidavit, Sikhosana was shot and killed on February 7 in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni. This happened while he was offloading stock at the tuck shop he owned with Dhlamini.

Klassen said two African men were near the tuck shop before Sikhosana was shot and killed.

“One of the men shot the deceased twice in the back and then they ran away. The community ran after them, but they could not catch them. An eyewitness identified accused number one during an identity parade as one of the men who ran away from the scene,” said Klassen.

Second suspect still at large

The other suspect is still wanted by police.

Dhlamini and Mangwenyana are both facing a charge of murder in the alleged killing of Sikhosana.

Mangwenyana was arrested on February 10. Dhlamini was arrested on February 14 as she was preparing for her husband’s funeral at their home in Kwa-Thema. During Mangwenyana’s arrest at Kwa-Thema hostel, police found a firearm on him.

Sikhosana paid lobola for Dhlamini in November last year. They have a two-year-old son together.

Klassen said Dhlamini should not be granted bail because she might evade her trial.

He said someone close to Dhlamini approached a state witness and asked him what he had disclosed to the police.

Murder premeditated, court hears

Klassen said Dhlamini hired Mangwenyana to kill Sikhosana, and as such, his murder was premeditated.

He said Dhlamini should not be released on bail because her release might cause “public disorder”.

“During the applicant [Dhlamini]’s appearance, there are always community members protesting outside the courtroom. Some community members said if the applicant is released, they will take the law into their own hands. It is not safe for the applicant to be released on bail,” said Klassen.

He said Dhlamini and Mangwenyana confessed to orchestrating the murder.

Dhlamini’s lawyer, Ephraim Talane, said Dhlamini should be granted bail because there is no direct evidence linking her to Sikhosana’s murder.

Defence wants confession thrown out

Talane said the confessions should not be considered. This is because they were not made voluntarily but after hours of assault and torture, he said.

Magistrate Pravina Lazarus postponed the matter to Monday, March 10 for Dhlamini’s bail application judgment.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana gave details on the matter. She said before the killing of Sikhosana, it is alleged that Dhlamini hired Mangwenyana to kill her husband.

“It is further alleged that on 07 February 2025, at around 07:30 in the morning, Sikhosana had gone to a tuckshop in Kwa-Thema, when he was shot and killed by Mangwenyana.

“After investigations by the police, Mangwenyana was arrested on 10 February 2025. A few days later, on 14 February 2025, the wife, Dhlamini, was arrested at her home while still preparing for the burial of her husband,” said Mahanjana.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content