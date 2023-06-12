Suspect in Tshwane tavern mass shooting still at large

The police in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured at least 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday.

According to reports, the shooting took place when an unknown suspect stormed into the tavern and started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police were called to the scene and upon arrival found several people with gunshot wounds. The wounded were rushed to a local clinic and hospital.

“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern while patrons were consuming liquor and without saying anything started shooting randomly,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“The motive is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder has been opened for further investigations.”

Nevhuhulwi made a desperate plea for community members and anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the police through the Crime Stop line or on the MySAPS app.

