Suspect in Zanzou club case arrested in Yeoville

Following public outrage over videos linked to popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou depicting abuse that have been circulating this week, police have made an arrest.

The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, said they made a breakthrough in the Hatfield club case following the arrest of a suspect in Yeoville.

The arrest was executed by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officials on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

“The JMPD officials were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed the man resembling one of the Hatfield Club bouncers they have seen on videos circulating on social media. They stopped the man and upon satisfying themselves that indeed he was the one they had seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station,” said Mthombeni.

Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences officers were immediately notified. The suspect has for now been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He is being linked with the two cases that have been registered at the Brooklyn police station.

The suspect is said to be a Congolese national aged 41 years old and he will appear before a court to be determined on Monday, 24 February 2025.

The provincial commissioner has commended the JMPD officers for their vigilance and swift action in apprehending the suspect.

“This is a true reflection of law enforcement agencies in Gauteng working together to realise the Police Ministerial Cooperation Agreement, which aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders in the region to address safety and security concerns effectively,” said Mthombeni

The Gauteng liquor board has suspended the liquor license of Zanzou Nightclub. The liquor board said it was suspending the establishment’s license in terms of section 106(5) and 117(10) of the Act.

