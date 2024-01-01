Suspect shot dead, another lands in hospital after business robbery

A shootout between alleged shop robbers and the police has resulted in one suspect’s death while his injured accomplice is under police guard in hospital.

This after a business robbery that took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, a group of four armed suspects carried a business robbery at a store in Sabie, a forestry town in Mpumalanga.

Shoppers held against their will

Before attacking the owner of the business, the suspects allegedly held the shoppers who were inside at gunpoint. They further robbed the owner of the business an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

After the police were informed about the robbery, they spotted two of the suspects running in town, and a chase commenced.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the suspects started firing shots at the police and they retaliated which resulted in the death of one suspect.

“One suspect was shot and sustained some injuries while the other suspect was fatally shot,” said Mohlala.

Live ammunition recovered

He revealed that a 9mm pistol and approximately 11 live ammunition were found in the possession of the suspect who died.

“The injured suspect (24), was taken to hospital for medical treatment and is under police guard. The other suspects managed to evade the arrest and are still at large,” Mohlala added.

A case with a count of business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and an inquest is being investigated.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela who is the provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga has welcomed the arrest of the one suspect. Manamela said they appreciate the caliber of men and women in blue who are eager to serve the community by ensuring their safety as well as their properties.

Stock theft

Meanwhile, in a separate incident two men aged 47 and 48 from Potchefstroom in North West have been arrested and are expected to appear before the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday for stock theft.

The duo was found with 10 Bonsmara cattle valued at R128 000. It is alleged that the accused allegedly looked after the cattle for close to three weeks while they were scouting for a buyer on the side.

