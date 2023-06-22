Suspect to appear in court for alleged rape of an eight-year-old boy

A 34-year-old man is expected to appear before the Modimolle magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Thursday facing a charge of rape following his arrest on Wednesday.

He is accused of raping an eight-year-old boy between June 1, 2022 and May 26 2023.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, last month police received a complaint from the principal of a primary school in Modimolle about a Grade 1 learner who was living in an unhygienic condition.

“They were also informed that the mother was confronted to improve the living conditions of the child, which were not adhered to their satisfaction.

“Unfortunately, on May 26, 2023, the minor was removed from his mother’s care and placed in a place of safety at [a] Children’s Home in Modimolle, where he was later allegedly taken for medical examination because the victim displayed symptoms of sexual abuse,” added Ledwaba.

After conducting a forensic assessment, it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the child was raped on several occasions during the said period.

Police investigations immediately commenced, and a 34-year-old male suspect was nabbed in connection with the crime.

