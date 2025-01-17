Suspected cop killer arrested on horseback while fleeing to Lesotho

A Lesotho national suspect has been apprehended by the Hawks in connection with the vicious killing of police officers who were responding to a robbery in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State.

The two officers were killed on January 4 while responding to a robbery at a residence in Phuthaditjhaba.

They were shot and killed when they apparently discovered the house robbery in progress.

The suspect was apprehended on horseback close to the port of entry in Monontsha, allegedly while attempting to escape to Lesotho, according to Free State Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

She said that a firearm that the police believe was used in the killings of Namahadi visible policing officers Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung, as well as a stolen cellphone connected to the robbery, were discovered in the suspect’s possession during the arrest.

Coordinated police operation

The suspect faces robbery, murder, and attempted murder charges. There are four more people still at large.

A coordinated effort by the local criminal record centre, crime intelligence, tactical response team, provincial organised crime, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) led to the man’s arrest.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu spoke at Motloung’s funeral on Thursday, highlighting the deceased officer’s commitment to his work and his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In addition, he expressed concern about the rising number of police officers killed while performing their duties in recent months.

Mchunu emphasised the significance of improved safety protocols and training for law enforcement personnel dealing with violent incidents and house robberies.

Do not die with a gun in your holster

Fanie Masemola, the national police commissioner general, declared during the funeral that Motloung’s children’s educational expenses would be paid for by the police education fund.

“The community needs you; your family is waiting for you to come home after a shift; we have given you tools and provided you with enough skills to deal with these criminals,” Masemola told police officers who attended the funeral.

“Do not die with a firearm in your holster.”

Free State provincial police commissioner, Baile Motswenyane, said: ”The team assigned to the case is working tirelessly to trace and arrest those who took the life of one of us; with this one arrest, they promised to bring all those involved to book.”

