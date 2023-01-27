Suspected Eldorado Park murderer hands himself over to police

The man who allegedly shot and killed Monique Horn in Eldorado Park on Saturday last week has handed himself over to the police.

Horn was killed in a crossfire, according to police, who said the trigger man had been positively identified by the people who witnessed the shooting.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that one of the suspects in a case of murder that took place in Eldorado Park handed himself over at one of the police stations in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The suspect is being questioned and further investigated.”

Three spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition were discovered at the scene, not far from where the deceased was found.

“It is alleged that the known suspect came across a male whom he had an altercation with at the corner of Silwer and Cumming roads in Eldorado Park. The suspect allegedly intended to shoot at the male, however, he shot at the 24-year-old female victim who was a bystander,” said the police at the time.

The suspect is said to have fled upon realising that he had killed the wrong person.

Community activist Dereleen James said: “The senseless killings of our women will never be condoned. Those transgressing in this manner must face the full might of the law.”

