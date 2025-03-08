Suspected Ermelo police murderer finally arrested

A man wanted in connection with a police murder in Ermelo has been arrested.

Prince Gift Mdluli was nabbed at a shop in Komatipoort on Saturday morning.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Mdluli has been a wanted man since January 16.

Police believe Mdluli was one of four murderers

Police believe Mdluli, Mthobisi Nkosi (40), Aubrey Xaba (35), Skhumbuzo Skhakhane (40), Nyiko Mujovo (30) and Valencia Skhosana were involved in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius.

The 59-year-old Ermelo vehicle crime investigation unit commander was gunned down in an execution.

The Hawks arrested all but Mdluli less than 12 hours later.

Nkosi said police were tipped-off of Mdluli’s whereabouts around 8am and immediately went into action.

He was arrested in dirty clothes

Mdluli wore worn-out and dirty clothes during his arrest, said Nkosi.

He added that Mdluli will be joined with his co-accused in the dock at their next appearance on April 10 in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court.

Mthobisi Nkosi, Xaba, Skhakhane and Mujovo have all abandoned their applications for bail while Skhosana’s continues on March 12.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber and his SAPS counterpart Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the team for the tireless work.

Gerber further thanked the community for the tip-off.

Police thank community for tip-off

“I appreciate the community involvement as this is a clear indication that communities are standing behind law enforcement and are themselves tired of criminality,” said Gerber.

He applauded the commitment of his members, who left no stone unturned. “A job well done,” he said.

In the Free State, four people appeared in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on Friday on suspicion of Covid-19 temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) fraud.

Nicolette Sybil Godeffroy (48), Semakaleng Maria Tsotetsi (72), Manini Semakale (62) and Alie Ndlovu (73) were arrested earlier on Friday.

They filed a fraudulent Covid-19 claim

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti said police allege that in 2020, the quartet, representing two companies filed a false claim for Covid-19 relief with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

They eventually collected R615 000 for 19 fictitious employees.

Matoti said all the accused were released on bail and are expected back in court on March 31.