Suspected killers of ANC councillor to apply for bail on February 14

The case against three men held in connection with the murder of ANC ward councillor Sboniso Ntshangase was postponed to February 14 for a formal bail application.

Blessing Ntombela, 30, Blessing Dlamini, 39 and Andile Gamede appeared at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Monday on three counts of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

All the suspects have been remanded in police custody pending their next appearance in court, however, Gamede has indicated that he will not be joining his accomplices to apply for bail.

Spokesperson for police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Ntshangase, Sandile Khumalo and Sizwe Mbingo were allegedly shot by armed suspects in Mkhondo, also known as Piet Retief, earlier in January.

It is alleged that the suspects fired multiple shots at Ntshangase, Mbingo and Khumalo before fleeing in an unknown direction. Ntshangase and Mbingo were gunned down while they were already in a yard while Khumalo was killed inside a bakkie, according to Mohlala.

