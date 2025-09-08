Suspected mastermind in murder of KZN principal killed in shootout with cops

A shootout with the police’s national intervention unit (NIU) on Sunday resulted in the death of a 40-year-old suspect who is thought to have been the mastermind behind the 2020 murder of a KwaZulu-Natal school principal.

The police claim that the unidentified suspect was a person of interest in relation to the murder of revered principal Zwelabantu Zuma, who was shot dead in his office at a school in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect killed in Soweto was a key figure in the investigation.

Describing the operation, Mathe said the suspect opened fire at the police.

“On Sunday afternoon, our NIU members located the suspect. When he noticed the police, he opened fire, leaving our officers with no choice but to respond. The suspect was fatally wounded in the exchange,” Mathe said.

“This individual was not only linked to the brutal murder of Mr Zuma but was also wanted for multiple other crimes in KwaZulu-Natal, including carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

She further shared that no officers were injured during the incident.

Insufficient evidence

The suspect had previously been arrested in connection with Zuma’s murder; however, the case was withdrawn in court due to insufficient evidence.

Mathe said a determined SA Police Service (SAPS) investigator uncovered new evidence, leading to the issuance of a J50 warrant of arrest.

“This breakthrough prompted the NIU to track the suspect to the Mapetla hostel, where the fatal encounter unfolded.”

The murder of Zuma, a dedicated educator, shocked the Msinga community and sparked a relentless pursuit by SAPS to bring those responsible to justice.

“Zuma was fatally shot in 2020, and the case has since seen two suspects convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

Two other suspects died before facing trial, leaving the now-deceased suspect and another one still at large.

“We remain committed to finding the last individual connected to this heinous crime,” Mathe stated.

ALSO READ: Fuel station worker fails to identify Kaizer Chiefs star murder suspects

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content